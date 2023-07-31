What Recent Market Trends Mean for Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QUBT) Stock

In the past week, QUBT stock has gone up by 9.19%, with a monthly gain of 18.37% and a quarterly surge of 22.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.17% for Quantum Computing Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.09% for QUBT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QUBT is 33.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On July 31, 2023, QUBT’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.60 in relation to its previous close of 1.24. However, the company has experienced a 9.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QUBT Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +20.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2915. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.