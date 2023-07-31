What Recent Market Trends Mean for ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) Stock

In the past week, ON stock has gone up by 6.41%, with a monthly gain of 15.22% and a quarterly surge of 50.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for ON Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.15% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 35.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is 25.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ON is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is $102.13, which is -$2.13 below the current market price. The public float for ON is 430.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% of that float. On July 31, 2023, ON’s average trading volume was 6.95M shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.92 in relation to its previous close of 102.11. However, the company has experienced a 6.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $95 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

ON Trading at 14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.73. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 68.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 531,388 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $2,100,000 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 10,276 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 185,539 shares at $1,027,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.