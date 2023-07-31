What Recent Market Trends Mean for LianBio’s (LIAN) Stock

In the past week, LIAN stock has gone down by -6.42%, with a monthly decline of -13.89% and a quarterly plunge of -8.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for LianBio The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.91% for LIAN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIAN is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LianBio (LIAN) is $7.78, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for LIAN is 43.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On July 31, 2023, LIAN’s average trading volume was 195.28K shares.

LIAN) stock’s latest price update

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.99 in relation to its previous close of 2.02. However, the company has experienced a -6.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that LianBio Stock Stumbles in Trading Debut, Falls Below IPO Price

LIAN Trading at -15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, LianBio saw 24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from QIAN JIANG, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jan 03. After this action, QIAN JIANG now owns 67,349 shares of LianBio, valued at $3,702 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of LianBio, purchase 998,240 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 3,728,491 shares at $2,395,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -31.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LianBio (LIAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.