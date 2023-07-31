Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is $25.64, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for VRT is 307.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRT on July 31, 2023 was 4.98M shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.56relation to previous closing price of 25.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRT’s Market Performance

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.94% rise in the past month, and a 72.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for VRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for VRT stock, with a simple moving average of 59.66% for the last 200 days.

VRT Trading at 14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.65. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 88.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from O’ Doherty Philip, who sale 137,206 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, O’ Doherty Philip now owns 14,241,005 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $3,704,562 using the latest closing price.

O’ Doherty Philip, the Managing Director, E+I of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 1,897,146 shares at $24.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that O’ Doherty Philip is holding 14,378,211 shares at $45,569,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.