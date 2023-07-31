Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE)’s stock price has dropped by -7.13 in relation to previous closing price of 16.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Right Now?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 82.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) by analysts is $21.00, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for UVE is 27.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of UVE was 194.98K shares.

UVE’s Market Performance

UVE stock saw a decrease of -3.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.43% for UVE’s stock, with a 6.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UVE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UVE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UVE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

UVE Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UVE fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 41.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UVE starting from PIETRANGELO MICHAEL, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $16.34 back on Jun 21. After this action, PIETRANGELO MICHAEL now owns 92,425 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $245,097 using the latest closing price.

DOWNES SEAN P, the Director of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $16.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that DOWNES SEAN P is holding 1,325,591 shares at $337,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -1.82. The total capital return value is set at -4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.82. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.31. Total debt to assets is 5.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.