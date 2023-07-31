United States Steel Corporation (X): A Technical Analysis

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Steel Corporation (X) is $23.82, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for X is 223.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of X on July 31, 2023 was 6.94M shares.

X) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has decreased by -1.44 when compared to last closing price of 25.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

X’s Market Performance

United States Steel Corporation (X) has seen a 1.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.90% gain in the past month and a 3.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for X. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for X’s stock, with a -0.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

X Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.68. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Davis Alicia J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.64 back on May 03. After this action, Davis Alicia J. now owns 8,704 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $22,645 using the latest closing price.

Ayers Andrea J., the Director of United States Steel Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $31.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ayers Andrea J. is holding 5,014 shares at $31,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United States Steel Corporation (X) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.