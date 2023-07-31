Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TUP is 2.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is $4.00, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for TUP is 39.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.56% of that float. On July 31, 2023, TUP’s average trading volume was 9.12M shares.

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has increased by 3.70 when compared to last closing price of 2.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 242.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/10/23 that Tupperware Issues Going-Concern Warning. Stock Dives.

TUP’s Market Performance

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a 242.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 317.51% rise in the past month, and a 144.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 52.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.51% for TUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 218.29% for TUP stock, with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at 241.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.72%, as shares surge +300.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +304.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +242.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.08. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from GOUDIS RICHARD, who purchase 254,500 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOUDIS RICHARD now owns 424,500 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $1,000,134 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel, the Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel is holding 485,965 shares at $101,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+64.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -5.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.