Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) by analysts is $5.50, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 77.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DCFC was 880.76K shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

DCFC’s Market Performance

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a 10.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.19% rise in the past month, and a 22.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.01% for DCFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.20% for the last 200 days.

DCFC Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1055. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -27.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.