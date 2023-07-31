Trading Update: Lichen China Limited (LICN) Stock Endures 12.21% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lichen China Limited (LICN) has seen a -9.48% decrease in the past week, with a -25.53% drop in the past month, and a -51.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.21% for LICN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.60% for LICN’s stock, with a -48.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) Right Now?

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LICN is 5.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for LICN on July 31, 2023 was 150.58K shares.

LICN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) has decreased by -14.63 when compared to last closing price of 1.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LICN Trading at -37.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICN fell by -9.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2759. In addition, Lichen China Limited saw -70.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.50 for the present operating margin

+59.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lichen China Limited stands at +23.13. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 18.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lichen China Limited (LICN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.