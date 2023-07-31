Trading Update: Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Stock Endures 2.17% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has gone down by -0.25% for the week, with a 13.64% rise in the past month and a 10.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.17% for BAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for BAC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Right Now?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) by analysts is $35.61, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of BAC was 47.95M shares.

BAC) stock’s latest price update

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.16 in relation to its previous close of 31.95. However, the company has experienced a -0.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/24/23 that FDIC Scolds Banks for Manipulating Deposit Data

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.30. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from Athanasia Dean C, who sale 77,806 shares at the price of $31.48 back on Jul 20. After this action, Athanasia Dean C now owns 353,971 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $2,449,722 using the latest closing price.

Koder Matthew M, the Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 105,054 shares at $34.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Koder Matthew M is holding 319,803 shares at $3,600,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.