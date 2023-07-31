TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has gone down by -39.48% for the week, with a -39.36% drop in the past month and a -50.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.93% for TPIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.43% for TPIC’s stock, with a -47.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is $14.29, which is $8.12 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 41.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPIC on July 31, 2023 was 971.56K shares.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s stock price has dropped by -9.77 in relation to previous closing price of 6.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -39.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2023.

TPIC Trading at -43.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares sank -41.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -39.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw -41.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Lavine Jerrold I, who sale 19,040 shares at the price of $11.14 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lavine Jerrold I now owns 19,043 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $212,176 using the latest closing price.

BAM Partners Trust, the 10% Owner of TPI Composites Inc., sale 3,963,416 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that BAM Partners Trust is holding 12,263 shares at $74,710,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Equity return is now at value -204.70, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.