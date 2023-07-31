The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Stock Showcases -27.41% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has seen a -27.36% decrease in the past week, with a -30.66% drop in the past month, and a -40.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for SHYF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.41% for SHYF’s stock, with a -38.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) is 12.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHYF is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) is $18.80, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for SHYF is 31.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On July 31, 2023, SHYF’s average trading volume was 290.58K shares.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF)’s stock price has soared by 12.51 in relation to previous closing price of 13.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHYF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SHYF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHYF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

SHYF Trading at -33.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHYF fell by -27.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.48. In addition, The Shyft Group Inc. saw -39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHYF starting from GUILLAUME STEPHEN K, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $26.43 back on Mar 09. After this action, GUILLAUME STEPHEN K now owns 63,792 shares of The Shyft Group Inc., valued at $105,720 using the latest closing price.

GUILLAUME STEPHEN K, the President, Specialty Vehicles of The Shyft Group Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $26.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that GUILLAUME STEPHEN K is holding 67,792 shares at $106,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHYF

Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.