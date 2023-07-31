The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by analysts is $166.82, which is $7.8 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PG was 6.23M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PG) stock’s latest price update

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.83 in comparison to its previous close of 152.11, however, the company has experienced a 2.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Wall Street to Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive: Start Moving Units

PG’s Market Performance

PG’s stock has risen by 2.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.28% and a quarterly drop of -0.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for The Procter & Gamble Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for PG’s stock, with a 7.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $155 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.19. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Jejurikar Shailesh, who sale 31,000 shares at the price of $156.03 back on May 01. After this action, Jejurikar Shailesh now owns 10,014 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $4,836,930 using the latest closing price.

Janzaruk Matthew W., the SVP – Chief Accounting Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 13,697 shares at $155.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Janzaruk Matthew W. is holding 883 shares at $2,133,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.34 for the present operating margin

+47.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.38. The total capital return value is set at 22.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.04. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 69.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.