The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 62.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/26/23 that Coca-Cola Raises Guidance as Demand Remains Resilient

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) by analysts is $70.44, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of KO was 13.89M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stock saw an increase of 0.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.24% and a quarterly increase of -1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for KO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $67 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.13. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Perez Beatriz R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $62.66 back on Jul 27. After this action, Perez Beatriz R now owns 143,383 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $3,132,800 using the latest closing price.

Braun Henrique, the President International Dev. of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 16,950 shares at $64.03 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Braun Henrique is holding 26,272 shares at $1,085,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.