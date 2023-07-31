The -13.88% Decline of TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has gone down by -6.30% for the week, with a 97.69% rise in the past month and a 102.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.62% for WULF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.27% for WULF’s stock, with a 169.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) by analysts is $4.42, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 96.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.69% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of WULF was 4.27M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has surged by 2.40 when compared to previous closing price of 3.34, but the company has seen a -6.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

WULF Trading at 58.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares surge +97.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 413.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -571.64. Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -31.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.