The -13.88% Decline of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s (CNTA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CNTA stock has gone up by 9.18%, with a monthly gain of 29.80% and a quarterly surge of 78.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.02% for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.63% for CNTA’s stock, with a 84.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CNTA is 84.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNTA on July 31, 2023 was 147.56K shares.

CNTA) stock’s latest price update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA)’s stock price has soared by 18.42 in relation to previous closing price of 6.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTA Trading at 37.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares surge +35.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc saw 157.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from YVER ANTOINE, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 01. After this action, YVER ANTOINE now owns 783,066 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $28,949 using the latest closing price.

Bush Tia L, the Chief Quality Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 8,000 shares at $4.48 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bush Tia L is holding 0 shares at $35,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -46.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.