TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TAL Education Group (TAL) is $7.50, which is -$0.95 below the current market price. The public float for TAL is 486.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAL on July 31, 2023 was 7.53M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) has increased by 24.42 when compared to last closing price of 6.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group (TAL) has seen a 28.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.78% gain in the past month and a 42.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for TAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.12% for TAL’s stock, with a 27.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

TAL Trading at 31.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +35.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +28.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, TAL Education Group saw 13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -13.30. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TAL Education Group (TAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.