Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has surged by 1.52 when compared to previous closing price of 99.35, but the company has seen a 3.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/20/23 that Chip Stocks Fall After Taiwan Semi’s Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) by analysts is $114.13, which is $11.15 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of TSM was 11.87M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stock saw a decrease of 3.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 16.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.23. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 35.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 36.10, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.