Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOVA is 2.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is $32.42, which is $14.99 above the current market price. The public float for NOVA is 106.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.95% of that float. On July 31, 2023, NOVA’s average trading volume was 3.64M shares.

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) has decreased by -0.88 when compared to last closing price of 18.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that Energy Department Commits $3 Billion to Expand Rooftop Solar Access

NOVA’s Market Performance

NOVA’s stock has fallen by -16.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.88% and a quarterly drop of -1.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for Sunnova Energy International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.10% for NOVA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

NOVA Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -16.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.19. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Mohamed Akbar, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.37 back on May 19. After this action, Mohamed Akbar now owns 83,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $143,700 using the latest closing price.

Berger William J purchase 600 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Berger William J is holding 293,325 shares at $9,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 426.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.01. Total debt to assets is 65.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 409.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.