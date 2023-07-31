Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPPI is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPPI is $1.26, which is $0.22 above the current price. The public float for SPPI is 182.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPPI on July 31, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)’s stock price has soared by 0.97 in relation to previous closing price of 1.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPPI’s Market Performance

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has experienced a 0.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.70% rise in the past month, and a 6.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for SPPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.96% for SPPI’s stock, with a 39.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPPI Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9758. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 182.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Brennan Nora, who sale 32,387 shares at the price of $1.10 back on May 26. After this action, Brennan Nora now owns 567,828 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,496 using the latest closing price.

Riga Thomas J, the CEO & President of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 31,381 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Riga Thomas J is holding 472,411 shares at $24,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-718.78 for the present operating margin

+82.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -772.24. Equity return is now at value -209.60, with -63.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.