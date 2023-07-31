Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.24 in relation to its previous close of 4.81. However, the company has experienced a -27.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Sirius XM Finance Chief Sean Sullivan to Step Down

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is $4.65, which is -$0.52 below the current market price. The public float for SIRI is 634.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on July 31, 2023 was 22.12M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has seen a -27.82% decrease in the past week, with a 19.67% rise in the past month, and a 38.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.35% for SIRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for SIRI’s stock, with a 4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

SIRI Trading at 19.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares surge +18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -27.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Hickenlooper Robin S, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hickenlooper Robin S now owns 94,765 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $41,910 using the latest closing price.

Salen Kristina, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 14,207 shares at $3.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Salen Kristina is holding 129,053 shares at $53,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.