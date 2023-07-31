Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Stock Observes -6.00% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has seen a 10.62% increase in the past week, with a -20.74% drop in the past month, and a -3.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for SIMO’s stock, with a -6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) is above average at 12.55x. The 36-month beta value for SIMO is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SIMO is $75.11, which is $16.39 above than the current price. SIMO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SIMO on July 31, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

SIMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has jumped by 13.31 compared to previous close of 52.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/27/23 that Silicon Motion Isn’t Giving up as MaxLinear Seeks to Terminate Merger

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

SIMO Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.64%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.36. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.