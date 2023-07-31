Should You Invest in SentinelOne Inc. (S) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for S is at 0.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for S is $17.22, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for S is 230.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.68% of that float. The average trading volume for S on July 31, 2023 was 8.64M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has increased by 5.85 compared to its previous closing price of 15.48. However, the company has seen a 12.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/12/23 that SentinelOne Is a ‘Long-Term Share Gainer,’ Analyst Says

S’s Market Performance

S’s stock has risen by 12.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.26% and a quarterly rise of 1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for SentinelOne Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.22% for S stock, with a simple moving average of 0.11% for the last 200 days.

S Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.93. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.13 back on Jul 13. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 890,794 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $605,136 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $14.81 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 890,794 shares at $592,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.