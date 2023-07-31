Should You Invest in Inpixon (INPX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 6.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume for INPX on July 31, 2023 was 7.63M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 19.46 in relation to its previous close of 0.20. However, the company has experienced a 57.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INPX’s Market Performance

Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a 57.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.58% rise in the past month, and a -38.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 48.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.80% for INPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.37% for INPX’s stock, with a -81.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INPX Trading at 23.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.83%, as shares surge +34.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +57.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1868. In addition, Inpixon saw -85.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -250.90, with -100.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inpixon (INPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.