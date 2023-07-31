Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.98 compared to its previous closing price of 13.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) Right Now?

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) is $14.67, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for SHBI is 30.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHBI on July 31, 2023 was 116.36K shares.

SHBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) has seen a -4.15% decrease in the past week, with a 2.56% rise in the past month, and a -8.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for SHBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for SHBI’s stock, with a -22.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHBI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for SHBI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SHBI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $22 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

SHBI Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHBI fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.07. In addition, Shore Bancshares Inc. saw -31.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHBI starting from Cavey Michael T., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $11.28 back on May 17. After this action, Cavey Michael T. now owns 9,427 shares of Shore Bancshares Inc., valued at $11,276 using the latest closing price.

CLEMMER R. MICHAEL, the Director of Shore Bancshares Inc., purchase 1,910 shares at $10.99 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that CLEMMER R. MICHAEL is holding 24,263 shares at $20,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Shore Bancshares Inc. stands at +22.78. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.33. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.