Sea Limited (SE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.76 in relation to its previous close of 60.25. However, the company has experienced a 4.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SE is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sea Limited (SE) is $95.15, which is $30.5 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 462.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On July 31, 2023, SE’s average trading volume was 4.91M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE’s stock has seen a 4.15% increase for the week, with a 11.59% rise in the past month and a -14.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for Sea Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.49% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $75 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.18. In addition, Sea Limited saw 22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Limited (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sea Limited (SE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.