Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) is $3.70, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for SDOT is 14.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDOT on July 31, 2023 was 373.70K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SDOT) stock’s latest price update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SDOT)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.80 in comparison to its previous close of 1.25, however, the company has experienced a -19.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SDOT’s Market Performance

Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) has seen a -19.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.61% decline in the past month and a -14.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.92% for SDOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.75% for SDOT’s stock, with a 4.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDOT Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.98%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT fell by -19.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2007. In addition, Sadot Group Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from AGGIA FZ LLC, who purchase 8,855,452 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Jul 14. After this action, AGGIA FZ LLC now owns 12,492,069 shares of Sadot Group Inc., valued at $27,629,010 using the latest closing price.

Frost Malcolm B., the Director of Sadot Group Inc., purchase 6,579 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Frost Malcolm B. is holding 65,988 shares at $5,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc. stands at -4.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.