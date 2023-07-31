Roku Inc. (ROKU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROKU is $76.52, which is -$13.76 below the current price. The public float for ROKU is 122.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROKU on July 31, 2023 was 6.65M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) has surged by 31.41 when compared to previous closing price of 68.19, but the company has seen a 21.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/23 that Roku Stock Soars as Ad Market Improves. Revenue Was Surprisingly Strong.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU’s stock has risen by 21.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.40% and a quarterly rise of 57.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Roku Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.14% for ROKU’s stock, with a 53.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $84 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

ROKU Trading at 36.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +42.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +21.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.81. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 120.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Fyfield Mai, who sale 398 shares at the price of $69.86 back on Jun 12. After this action, Fyfield Mai now owns 1,745 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $27,804 using the latest closing price.

Fuchsberg Gilbert, the SVP, Corporate Development of Roku Inc., sale 2,129 shares at $59.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Fuchsberg Gilbert is holding 33,389 shares at $126,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc. (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku Inc. (ROKU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.