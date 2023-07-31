RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, RLX stock has gone up by 13.33%, with a monthly decline of -4.49% and a quarterly plunge of -28.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for RLX Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of -20.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is 24.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RLX is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is $29.26, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 723.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.16% of that float. On July 31, 2023, RLX’s average trading volume was 8.28M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) has surged by 11.11 when compared to previous closing price of 1.53, but the company has seen a 13.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

RLX Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6595. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw -26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.