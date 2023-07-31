Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (RGTI) Stock: A 28.82% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has seen a 34.15% increase in the past week, with a 77.42% gain in the past month, and a 390.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.99% for RGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.82% for RGTI’s stock, with a 110.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is $1.00, which is -$1.2 below the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGTI on July 31, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 34.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RGTI Trading at 73.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.79%, as shares surge +89.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +328.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +34.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 201.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jul 03. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 140,810 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $10,240 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Alissa, the Director of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 40,447 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Fitzgerald Alissa is holding 26,989 shares at $57,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-791.51 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigetti Computing Inc. stands at -545.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.