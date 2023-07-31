QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has increased by 23.90 compared to its previous closing price of 10.71. However, the company has seen a 40.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/27/23 that QuantumScape Stock Is Soaring. Earnings Aren’t Driving the Gains.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QS is 5.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for QS is $6.25, which is -$7.02 below the current price. The public float for QS is 300.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QS on July 31, 2023 was 6.54M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stock saw an increase of 40.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 82.28% and a quarterly increase of 83.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.88% for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.37% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of 73.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at 69.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares surge +69.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +40.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 134.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Holme Timothy, who sale 144,623 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Jul 12. After this action, Holme Timothy now owns 766,495 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $1,466,202 using the latest closing price.

Singh Mohit, the Chief Development Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 76,700 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Singh Mohit is holding 700,386 shares at $658,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -27.20 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.