QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is 13.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is 1.23.

The public float for QCOM is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On July 31, 2023, QCOM’s average trading volume was 8.83M shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has soared by 2.88 in relation to previous closing price of 125.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Qualcomm Sees No Immediate Smartphone Demand Recovery

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM’s stock has risen by 3.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.16% and a quarterly rise of 13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.05% for QCOM’s stock, with a 8.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $145 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.52. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $124.19 back on Feb 23. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 2,105 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $310,468 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 2,500 shares at $124.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 4,605 shares at $310,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Equity return is now at value 58.10, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.