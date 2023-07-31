Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PINS is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PINS is $29.89, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 588.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume for PINS on July 31, 2023 was 11.82M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has increased by 5.92 when compared to last closing price of 26.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Pinterest Is Staging a Turnaround. Why the Stock Is a Buy.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has risen by 1.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.10% and a quarterly rise of 4.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $41 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.15. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $30.44 back on Jul 19. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 56,788 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $58,871 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Evan, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 166,239 shares at $30.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Sharp Evan is holding 0 shares at $5,103,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.