Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) by analysts is $24.46, which is $7.35 above the current market price. The public float for PAAS is 363.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PAAS was 3.66M shares.

PAAS) stock’s latest price update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS)’s stock price has plunge by 7.66relation to previous closing price of 15.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAAS’s Market Performance

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen a 6.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.81% gain in the past month and a -4.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.69% for PAAS’s stock, with a 3.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

PAAS Trading at 11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.70. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw 4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.59 for the present operating margin

+1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp. stands at -22.86. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.46. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.36. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.