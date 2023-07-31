Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PLTR stock has gone up by 8.40%, with a monthly gain of 16.56% and a quarterly surge of 127.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.84% for PLTR’s stock, with a 85.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is $11.81, which is -$6.2 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.75B, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on July 31, 2023 was 80.72M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has increased by 10.28 compared to its previous closing price of 16.15. However, the company has seen a 8.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/05/23 that Palantir Stock Rises on Defense Contract. AI Is Part of That.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.49. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 177.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 37,076 shares at the price of $15.38 back on Jul 03. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 1,808,819 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $570,170 using the latest closing price.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $16.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman is holding 199,830 shares at $114,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.