PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.37 in comparison to its previous close of 10.86, however, the company has experienced a 6.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Investments Pros Say Will Benefit From Underappreciated Trends

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is 11.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAGS is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is $60.81, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 208.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% of that float. On July 31, 2023, PAGS’s average trading volume was 5.30M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stock saw an increase of 6.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.97% and a quarterly increase of 15.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.35% for PAGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +19.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 29.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.