NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is 33.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NKE is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is $127.52, which is $18.84 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.21B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On July 31, 2023, NKE’s average trading volume was 8.24M shares.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.88 in relation to its previous close of 107.67. However, the company has experienced a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/23 that Just Do It: Nike Shares Are a Buy

NKE’s Market Performance

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has experienced a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month, and a -13.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for NKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for NKE’s stock, with a -4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKE Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.02. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from PARKER MARK G, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $108.58 back on Jul 18. After this action, PARKER MARK G now owns 1,334,781 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $11,943,800 using the latest closing price.

Friend Matthew, the EVP: CFO of NIKE Inc., sale 9,210 shares at $107.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Friend Matthew is holding 41,771 shares at $990,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +9.90. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NIKE Inc. (NKE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.