Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) has jumped by 7.71 compared to previous close of 10.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 07/11/23 that Newell Brands Set to Be S&P 500 Winner

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWL is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NWL is $12.00, which is $1.05 above the current price. The public float for NWL is 412.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWL on July 31, 2023 was 7.24M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

NWL’s stock has seen a 10.29% increase for the week, with a 22.80% rise in the past month and a -7.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for Newell Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.43% for NWL’s stock, with a -10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

NWL Trading at 23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw -15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Erceg Mark J, who purchase 90,585 shares at the price of $9.98 back on May 04. After this action, Erceg Mark J now owns 243,725 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $904,038 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Chief Financial Officer of Newell Brands Inc., purchase 9,515 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 153,140 shares at $95,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 170.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.07. Total debt to assets is 45.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.