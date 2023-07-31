Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, META stock has gone up by 10.61%, with a monthly gain of 14.09% and a quarterly surge of 36.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Meta Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.72% for META’s stock, with a 71.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 44 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $356.41, which is $33.93 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of META on July 31, 2023 was 25.29M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has increased by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 311.71. However, the company has seen a 10.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/23 that Meta Sees Ad Business Rebound but Warns of Higher Spending in Metaverse

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $380 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

META Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $301.56. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 170.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 722 shares at the price of $295.19 back on Jul 25. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 31,590 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $213,127 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 722 shares at $310.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 32,312 shares at $224,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.