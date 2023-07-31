Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MAT stock has gone down by -1.41%, with a monthly gain of 10.76% and a quarterly surge of 18.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Mattel Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.38% for MAT’s stock, with a 15.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mattel Inc. (MAT) by analysts is $24.40, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for MAT is 351.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of MAT was 3.19M shares.

The stock price of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has jumped by 2.58 compared to previous close of 20.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.07. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw 19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mattel Inc. (MAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.