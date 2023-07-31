Make Informed Decisions with Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock Updates

The stock of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has gone down by -5.83% for the week, with a -2.12% drop in the past month and a 37.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for DAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.94% for DAL’s stock, with a 23.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Right Now?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by analysts is $61.33, which is $15.08 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 641.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DAL was 11.37M shares.

DAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has dropped by -0.07 compared to previous close of 45.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/23 that Delta Says Travel Boom Drove Record Revenue

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

DAL Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.56. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 39.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from HUERTA MICHAEL P, who sale 3,350 shares at the price of $48.43 back on Jul 20. After this action, HUERTA MICHAEL P now owns 27,465 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $162,244 using the latest closing price.

Smith Joanne D, the EVP & Chief People Officer of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 7,513 shares at $36.90 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Smith Joanne D is holding 107,782 shares at $277,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 46.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.