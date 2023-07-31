Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) by analysts is $3.03, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for LYG is 16.04B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of LYG was 9.97M shares.

The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) has increased by 0.88 when compared to last closing price of 2.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LYG’s Market Performance

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has seen a -1.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.02% gain in the past month and a -6.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for LYG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for LYG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.03% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw 4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.