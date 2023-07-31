Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lilium N.V. (LILM) by analysts is $3.33, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 200.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of LILM was 6.56M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has plunge by 6.57relation to previous closing price of 1.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

LILM’s Market Performance

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has seen a 3.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.47% decline in the past month and a 209.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.18% for LILM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.10% for LILM’s stock, with a 8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares sank -25.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4562. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.