LifeMD Inc.’s (LFMD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LFMD stock has gone up by 10.14%, with a monthly gain of 15.74% and a quarterly surge of 171.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.00% for LifeMD Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.40% for LFMD’s stock, with a 100.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) by analysts is $7.50, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for LFMD is 23.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.39% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of LFMD was 337.70K shares.

LFMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) has jumped by 16.33 compared to previous close of 3.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

LFMD Trading at 38.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +156.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, LifeMD Inc. saw 135.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Alvarez Nicholas P, who purchase 10,712 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Jun 14. After this action, Alvarez Nicholas P now owns 180,000 shares of LifeMD Inc., valued at $31,279 using the latest closing price.

Velge Bertrand, the Director of LifeMD Inc., purchase 3,945 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Velge Bertrand is holding 212,310 shares at $11,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.34 for the present operating margin

+80.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc. stands at -38.25. Equity return is now at value 769.30, with -120.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.