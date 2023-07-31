Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) by analysts is $38.36, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 966.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of KDP was 9.70M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 33.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/06/23 that Keurig Dr Pepper Lands Upgrade. It’s ‘Ready To Regain Its Pop.’

KDP’s Market Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has seen a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.77% gain in the past month and a 1.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for KDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for KDP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.04. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Singer Robert S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $32.00 back on May 19. After this action, Singer Robert S now owns 37,001 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $32,000 using the latest closing price.

Singer Robert S, the Director of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $31.88 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Singer Robert S is holding 36,001 shares at $47,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.