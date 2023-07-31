Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 51.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIQ on July 31, 2023 was 178.37K shares.

KIQ) stock’s latest price update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KIQ’s Market Performance

KIQ’s stock has fallen by -5.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.97% and a quarterly rise of 24.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.28% for Kelso Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.97% for KIQ’s stock, with a 17.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KIQ Trading at 23.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares surge +33.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3016. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw 10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.