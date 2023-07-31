Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.08.

The public float for JOBY is 407.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.25% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of JOBY was 10.21M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has increased by 4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 7.79. However, the company has seen a -1.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a -1.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.04% decline in the past month and a 105.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.75% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of 63.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 143.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from DeHoff Kate, who sale 10,432 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Jul 14. After this action, DeHoff Kate now owns 155,885 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $103,798 using the latest closing price.

Allison Eric, the Head of Product of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 21,101 shares at $10.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allison Eric is holding 336,017 shares at $225,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.