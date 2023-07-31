JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock Experiences -10.08% Monthly Change

In the past week, JBLU stock has gone down by -5.19%, with a monthly decline of -10.08% and a quarterly surge of 12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for JetBlue Airways Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.86% for JBLU’s stock, with a 3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JBLU is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBLU is $8.68, which is $0.87 above than the current price. The public float for JBLU is 326.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. The average trading volume of JBLU on July 31, 2023 was 12.39M shares.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.95 in comparison to its previous close of 7.70, however, the company has experienced a -5.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/23 that JetBlue Won’t Try to Save American Partnership

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

JBLU Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.