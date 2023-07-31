Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has gone down by -0.50% for the week, with a 4.59% rise in the past month and a 18.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for ITUB’s stock, with a 18.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

The public float for ITUB is 5.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ITUB was 20.62M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has plunge by 1.69relation to previous closing price of 5.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

ITUB Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 30.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.