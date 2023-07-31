IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.45 in relation to its previous close of 15.53. However, the company has experienced a 24.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IONQ is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IONQ is $11.50, which is -$6.93 below the current price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONQ on July 31, 2023 was 10.83M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ stock saw an increase of 24.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.31% and a quarterly increase of 223.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.46% for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.22% for IONQ’s stock, with a 166.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

IONQ Trading at 52.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +32.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +24.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +253.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 419.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Monroe Christopher, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, Monroe Christopher now owns 2,056,254 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $2,150,000 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc., sale 11,726 shares at $10.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 495,900 shares at $123,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.